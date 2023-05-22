Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.13. 2,514,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

