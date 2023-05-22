Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $408.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $418.40.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

