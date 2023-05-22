Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

