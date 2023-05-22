TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.