TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.42. 470,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,133. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.31.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

