TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,034. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

