TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. 880,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

