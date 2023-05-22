TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.14 on Monday. 5,576,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

