TD Securities Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.