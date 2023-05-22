TD Securities Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

