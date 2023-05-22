Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TECK traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 490,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,805. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.