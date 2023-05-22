Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,816 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.2 %

BNTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. 146,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

