Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,233 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of PLRX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.