Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 40.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after buying an additional 655,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera Stock Up 4.4 %

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,306.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 145,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

