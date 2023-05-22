Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $393.00. 176,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,053. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.75. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.