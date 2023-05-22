Tekla Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,881,317 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

