Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes $5.67 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Catalent by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,777. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

