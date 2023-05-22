Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.75.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TFX traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.10. 14,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.