Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $80,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

