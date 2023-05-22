Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TPX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 250,638 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,024,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after purchasing an additional 844,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.