Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.54 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Terra has a total market cap of $244.54 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 271,384,496 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

