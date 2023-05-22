Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,791. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

