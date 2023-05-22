Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

TXN opened at $170.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

