The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

