The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

