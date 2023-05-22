The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 6.7% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. 5,712,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,595,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

