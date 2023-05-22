The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 2,890,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

