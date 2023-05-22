The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. 5,712,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,595,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.