The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 250,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

