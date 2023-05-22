The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 36,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

