The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 606,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,762. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

