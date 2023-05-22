The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 80,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

