The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 306,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after buying an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,556,000 after buying an additional 630,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.