The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,481,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,020,000 after purchasing an additional 528,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PG traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.83. The company has a market cap of $352.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

