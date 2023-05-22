The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.10. 4,196,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,096,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

