TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

