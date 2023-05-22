Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0417 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $256.28 million and $3.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,144,672,894 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.