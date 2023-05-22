TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TIM Trading Up 0.6 %

TIMB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

About TIM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TIM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TIM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.