TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TIMB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. TIM has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
