TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

