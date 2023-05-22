Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) EVP Rebecca Fine Buys 7,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

