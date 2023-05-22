Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance
NDP opened at $28.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
