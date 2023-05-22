Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Position Reduced by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE TPZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $14.52.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
