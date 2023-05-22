TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

