TraDAO (TOD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. TraDAO has a market cap of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TraDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TraDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TraDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.