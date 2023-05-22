Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNLIF. UBS Group raised Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Monday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

