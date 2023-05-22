Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

