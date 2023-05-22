Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 6,238,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
