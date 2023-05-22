Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 6,238,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $315.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

