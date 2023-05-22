TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,591. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 80,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $791,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

