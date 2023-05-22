Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

TRMB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

