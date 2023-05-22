TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,590 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

