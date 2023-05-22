TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,590 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
