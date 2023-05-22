Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 223,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

